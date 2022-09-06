This Week On House of the Dragon: Teen Angst, Sibling Rivalry & Dads Trying To Cope

TV
Viserys is honestly a whole parenting mood.
Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO
While the epic battle on the Stepstones and defeat of the Crabfeeder received the most attention in “The Second of His Name” (we stan our #RoguePrince), every parent knows that for real drama you have to go to a 2-year-old’s birthday party...
Ollie Upton / HBO
It’s been a little less than 3 years since last episode. Alicent, now Queen, is pregnant with her second child and her son, Aegon, is 2. King Viserys, and everyone else, seems happy and content with this new situation. Everyone, that is, except...