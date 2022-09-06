TV

This Week On House of the Dragon: Teen Angst, Sibling Rivalry & Dads Trying To Cope

Viserys is honestly a whole parenting mood.

by Jamie Kenney

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 3 are ahead!

While the epic battle on the Stepstones and defeat of the Crabfeeder received the most attention in “The Second of His Name” (we stan our #RoguePrince), every parent knows that for real drama you have to go to a 2-year-old’s birthday party...

It’s been a little less than 3 years since last episode. Alicent, now Queen, is pregnant with her second child and her son, Aegon, is 2. King Viserys, and everyone else, seems happy and content with this new situation. Everyone, that is, except...

