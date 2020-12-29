While only 19 months old, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, already has an impressive list of achievements to his name. He's an international traveler, a fashion icon, and most recently a podcast guest. While listening to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new podcast, Archewell Audio, you can catch Archie's giggling and wishing listeners a Happy New Year.

How To Listen To Archewell Audio

Archewell Audio is a Spotify exclusive, which means you'll only be able to listen to the podcast on Spotify. You can find it here.

The Holiday Special Episode

Featuring Archie! To mark the end of the year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a special holiday episode of Archewell Audio podcast on Dec. 29. This episode features a collection of guests such as Stacey Abrams, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, Rachel Cargle, Sir Elton John, and Tyler Perry reflecting back on 2020 and sharing inspiration for the new year to come. Archie's appearance comes at the end of his parents' holiday podcast episode, and although he doesn't discuss the same kinds of thoughtful insights the other guests' do, his message is no less sweet.

In the episode's final moments, Prince Harry can be heard encouraging Archie to speak into the microphone. "Archie, is it fun?" Markle asked.

"Fun," the young boy responded.

Archie's parents then lead him in wishing listeners a happy New Year. "Happy. New. Year," young Archie says before breaking into giggles that set both his parents laughing.

Of course, Archie's podcast debut wasn't the only touching moment in the holiday special. In fact, the entire podcast is meant to honor the acts of compassion and kindness that proved to vital in 2020. "As we all know, it’s been a year," Prince Harry said when kicking off the episode. "And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

"And at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss," Markle continued. "Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

The pair then go on to explain that they've asked people they admire and find inspirational to share their thoughts on the lessons 2020 taught them, especially about things like the importance of meaningful connection. "As we come to the end of this year and look to the future, let's hold onto the lessons we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are, even when they’re physically impossible," Prince Harry said.

More Episodes Are Coming In 2021

News of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exclusive multi-year podcast deal with Spotify was first reported earlier this year. Although the podcast isn't set to officially debut until 2021, the special holiday episode gives listeners a peek into what they can expect from Archewell Audio in the future.