If your kids aren't demanding to watch CoComelon, you're likely among the minority. These charmingly animated, painfully catchy nursery rhymes are all the rage with toddlers and preschoolers alike. If you're late to the trend, here's how to watch CoComelon. The streaming options are as varied as the song list. With classics such as "Row, Row, Row Your Boat," and a medley of original songs, CoComelon has become a household staple to many.

Before turning into a national sensation, CoComelon began as a fun hobby for a pair of California parents, according to The Independent. A filmmaker and storyteller, Jay Jeon began the videos as a means of entertaining his young sons. Alongside his wife — whose career as a children's book editor certainly didn't hurt the creative process — Jeon went on to produce what would be one of YouTube's most-viewed channels in the U.S. “We never imagined our channel could grow this big, or that it could attract such a large and loyal following,” Jeon told The Independent. “We’re so amazed each month, each year, and we’re so grateful.”

Since then, it has been picked up by Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu — all offering edited versions of the YouTube videos in the form of a series.

Watch CoComelon On YouTube

Despite its presence on so many platforms, you can still watch CoComelon on its original home: YouTube. With millions of subscribers to the channel, it's clear that the series is still going strong on the platform. The videos are broken down into categories depending on what your children want to sing or learn about and the options are seemingly endless.

Cocomelon Nursery Rhymes/YouTube

Watch CoComelon On Netflix

It didn't take long for CoComelon to take over on Netflix. Coming onto the platform in 2020, it quickly broke a record by remaining in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows for 62 days, according to Forbes. In fact, CoComelon ranks as the sixth-most-popular show on Netflix for all of 2020, as The Guardian reported. With a Netflix subscription, you can stream it there, too.

Watch CoComelon On Hulu

Netflix isn't the only streaming subscription to offer CoComelon following its success on YouTube. Around the same time that the show was available on Netflix, the first season also became available on Hulu. That means that no matter which platform you subscribe to, you're able to share the contagious world of CoCoMelon with your kiddos.

Watch CoComelon On Amazon Prime

Rounding out the viewing options for CoComelon, the series is also offered on Amazon Prime Video for free with a Prime subscription. And if, for some reason, you want to watch the show without subscribing to the premium service, Amazon also sells individual episodes for just under a dollar a piece, or the entire first season for $15.99.

Regardless of which route you decide to take to get your family's CoComelon fix, you are sure to be in for a world of fun. Sing along with your children while they learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, and more. Just pick a platform and start streaming.