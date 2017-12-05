As we prepare ourselves for a month of immersing oneself in holiday cheer, eggnog, decorations, and of course the movies, including one of the most beloved classics, 2003's Elf starring Will Ferrell. So how can you watch Elf this holiday season? Unfortunately, it's not as easy to stream as you may have hoped, but there are still a variety of ways you can get your fill of Christmas cheer with Buddy the elf.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Elf is not on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or on Hulu. While that makes watching Elf in time for the holidays a little more complicated than "Netflix and spaghetti breakfast," that doesn't mean it's impossible. Here are a few ways Elf fans can watch the Christmas classic this year:

On TV

You can catch Elf on your TV if you have a subscription to the movie channel, Starz. But it's important to check your local listings for specific air times throughout the month so you know when it will be airing on TV. Unfortunately, Elf isn't airing on Freeform this December. You can also stream it on Starz' website with your subscription, which means you can watch it any time of the day, any time you want. Elf is available for streaming on Hulu's website, but you'll need to have a Starz add on, which costs $8.99 a month.

You can also catch Elf on the AMC channel on Thursday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

In Theaters

Elf is so popular that people may be able to catch it in their local theater, if you feel comfortable going out amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Fandango can help you find the theaters that are showing the film in your area and you can purchase tickets for showings online, too.

Rent Online

Elf is available to rent from Amazon Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes for $3.99. If you rent the movie, you can only watch it for a limited amount of time, which comes in handy if you've been desperately trying to watch the movie, and need to see it ASAP.

Buy The DVD Outright

Remember when VHS tapes felt old school? Now I feel this way about DVDs and BluRays. But in any case, it's still an option — and it may be a good one if there's an Elf geek in the family who would love things like special features. Elf is available on DVD from Amazon for around $6, so it won't break the bank.

You can purchase a digital copy of the film for $14.99 on Amazon Video, or you can on Vudu, YouTube, in the Google Play Store, or on iTunes for the same exact price.

YouTube Clips

If all else fails, there's always trusty YouTube to bring viewers their favorite moments from Elf. Get your fill of the highlights or watch them over and over after you've already rewatched on TV, in theaters, and/or on streaming.

Don't let this year be the one year where you miss out on watching this silly, classic movie. Although you might not be able to find it during one of your late night channel surfing sessions, you'll still be able to see it sometime this holiday season. Now that is a reason to get put on the nice list.