The most wonderful time of year is just around the corner, which means families will be planning out their holiday movie marathons. And if watching Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is on your list of things to do this Christmas, all you need is cable and plenty of hot cocoa.

The classic TV special first aired in 1964, and has been entertaining families during the holidays ever since. The stop-motion animation cost approximately $500,000 to make at the time and was considered to be a hit with viewers who tuned in to the special, which was bankrolled by General Electric, according to GeekWire. Now, 56 years later, the special is still loved by many and remains a holiday tradition in homes across the country.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year.

Mark Your Calendar For Dec. 1

CBS will air Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to mark the start of the holiday season on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. EST. If you have a cable subscription, all you’ll need to do is check your local listings, and tune in to catch it. If you have CBS All Access, then you will be able to stream Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer live while it airs on CBS.

You Can Catch It Again Later In December, Too

If you miss the first airing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, don’t worry! You can watch it multiple times on TV on Freeform leading up to Christmas. Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas special will air your favorite Christmas movies, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, on TV starting in December. You can catch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Saturday, Dec. 5; then again on Sunday, Dec. 6; Saturday, Dec. 19; Sunday, Dec. 20; and Thursday, Dec. 24 at different times throughout the month. If you want to make Christmas really special, Freeform is airing the special for a final time on Christmas evening, also known as Friday, Dec. 25. at 5 p.m. EST.

No Cable? You Can Purchase It Online

If you belong to more of a streaming-movies-only kind of family, you might be out of luck. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is not currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. However, you can still watch it on the internet, but just at a cost. You can purchase a digital copy of the beloved TV special for $9.99 on Vudu, on movie streaming site FandangoNow, or on iTunes which will allow you to watch the film from all of your Apple devices.

Happy watching!