Where & When The Barbie Movie May Be Streaming After It Premieres In Theaters

Barbie Girls of all ages have been excited for years about seeing their favorite fashion icon come to life in Barbie, the first non-animated film to feature the beloved character. But what about those of us who prefer viewing films from the comfort of our own homes, where the snacks are cheaper and no babysitter is required? Will the Barbie movie be available to stream? Here’s what we know, and what we can guess with relative confidence.

Barbie is in theaters on July 21... exclusively.

If you want to see Barbie ASAP, the theater is your best bet... mainly because it’s your only bet. Barbie’s initial release is exclusive to theaters, which is bad news for, say, parents of toddlers who might find it hard to get away but great news for parents who struggle for an excuse to get out of the house. So go ahead, grab your girlies, deck yourselves in pink and go have fun!

Barbie will (most likely) stream on Max.

Max, formerly HBO Max, is the home of all things Warner Bros. Since Barbie is a Warner Bros. film, that’s where we’ll expect to be seeing it moving forward. (Romper has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and no announcement about where Barbie will stream has been made as of press time.)

While it would be practically unheard of for Barbie to stream anywhere else, it should be noted that animated Barbie franchise films geared toward young viewers — like Princess Adventure or Big City Big Dreams — as well as series like Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures are currently available on Netflix.

These two will be in theaters only all summer (and maybe longer). Warner Bros Entertainment

No, there’s no Margot Robbie or Ryan Gosling, but it’s definitely a fun way to get pumped about Barbie with your kiddos in the comfort of your own home.

Barbie won’t be streaming until at least September 2023 and likely later.

Most films with a theatrical release have a minimum 45-day exclusive run in theaters. (Every now and then some will have a 30-day exclusive.) That would put Barbie streaming, likely on Max, on Labor Day (Sept. 4). But over the past year, Warner Bros. appears to wait a little bit longer to stream its films — usually about two months. According to ScreenRant, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (also Warner Bros.) was released 67 days after its theatrical debut. However, while the Shazam sequel did not perform as hoped at the Box Office, Barbie is on track to be among the top grossing films of 2023. As such, it might be in theaters longer than Shazam and therefore might not be on streaming until later. In short: the earliest we could see it on a streaming platform is September, and likely late September, but it might be even later than that.

Warner Bros. has not announced whether the film will have a digital release.

While we know that there will not be a digital release at the same time as Barbie’s premiere (again: it’s a theatrical exclusive initially), there’s no word on whether the film will have a digital release. Usually, these happen sometime between the film’s theatrical release and its streaming and Blu-Ray/DVD releases.

It’s understandable if you’re confused about a “digital release” versus “streaming.” Basically a digital release generally means you can pay to see the movie from home — think The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was in theaters April 5 and available for digital download on May 16, about a month ahead of Blu-Ray/DVD. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will then be available to stream on Peacock on Aug. 3.

Barbie is rated PG-13.

Whatever you choose will be the right choice for your family. Warner Bros Entertainment

While Barbie (the doll) is intended for school-aged children, Barbie (the movie) is courting an older audience. The PG-13 rating is due to “suggestive references and brief language.” That’s not to say you can’t bring your 9-year-old (I am!) — every child and family is different and “appropriate” is often fairly subjective, but it’s good to go into the experience, whether in theaters or streaming, knowing what you can expect.