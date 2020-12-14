We all know that the holidays are going to look a bit different this year. But when it comes to finding new ways to make merry, you can't do much better than belting out carols at a miniature singalong concert hosted by Idina Menzel! The virtual, one-time-only Airbnb Online Experience will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you think about it, it's the perfect way to round out 2020 because if anyone knows anything about living in a world of isolation where you can't touch anything but you can stay locked up in your castle and sing your heart out, it's Elsa.

Up to 100 households will get the chance to book this experience beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Participation will cost $10 per person/household and proceeds will benefit The Actor’s Fund, which helps provide a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals throughout their lives.

"Song is a huge part of my life and the holidays have always had a special place in my heart," Menzel said in a statement via Airbnb. "This year, connecting with others is more important than ever and I am excited to hopefully bring a little bit of joy and holiday sparkle to your families by hosting this experience.”

The singalong is the latest of Airbnb's unique, virtual events this holiday season, including A Very Kardashian Christmas with Kris Jenner; slime-making, magic, and more with FAO Schwarz "residents"; storytime with Santa; and pasta making with an Italian grandma for those of us missing our Italian grandmas this year. There's even an event that will teach you how to saber a bottle of Champagne. (The trick has something to do with the seam of the bottle, but that's all I can tell you so you might want to attend the virtual event for more info than that.)

The singalong concert will run 45 minutes (perfect for your kid's attention-span) and will include acoustic versions of Menzel's favorite carols. Your child has been singing "Let It Go" and wearing their Elsa costume literally everywhere for the past seven years in anticipation of just this moment. And, let's be honest: teenage you over-earnestly belting out "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent and "Defying Gravity" from Wicked also deserves this. Because it's been a year; one that can only be soothed with the dulcet yet sultry stylings of Idina Menzel.