You know that hypothetical question — if you could have cocktails with any famous person, or people, who would you pick? Well it would seem that one answer has come to life. Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy’s new cocktail special on discovery+, Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy, will air on Friday, March 26 and I. Am. Here. For. It.

People, we deserve this. It’s been a long, lonely, boring, stressful year and I can think of no better way to celebrate the light at the end of the tunnel than vicariously joining the Barefoot Contessa and Dr. Abby Yates for drinks and a chat. Seriously, how much do we miss cocktail parties? Or parties in general? Or, honestly, just like, people and places that aren’t our nuclear family and the walls of our home?

The cookbook author and the actress have been “fans from afar,” and filming this special marks the first time they’d ever met, according to a press release from discovery+. Judging from the trailer shared with People, however, you would never guess that. Speaking from their respective homes in East Hampton, New York and Sydney, Australia, the two women are charming, warm, and clearly enjoying themselves. The novelty sized whisky sours probably help. “If your wrists get tired you can just dunk your head in it!” McCarthy muses in the trailer. (Fans of Garten’s “quarantini” will be familiar with the concept.)

They even invite their husbands, Jeffrey Garten and Ben Falcone, to join them for a double date (pandemic style), to truly sell the vibe of an actual, amazing cocktail hour where you’re just the quiet one breathing it all in.

“When the opportunity to meet and maybe have a drink with Melissa was presented, I immediately cleared my schedule,” Garten said in the show’s official press release. “Melissa is a brilliant comedic talent who I have long admired.”

McCarthy was similarly thrilled. “I couldn’t have imagined how it would feel to cross ‘Cocktails with Ina Garten’ off my bucket list but let me tell you, second only to the day my babies were born, it was pretty much the best day of my life,” the actress shared in another press release. “Ina and Jeffrey were so wonderfully easy to talk to and we enjoyed every minute of our time together. I am already planning our group vacation to Paris.”

The trailer hints at the women discussing, yes, fun cocktail recipes, but also their careers (including Garten’s stint at the White House and McCarthy’s time as a fashion designer), meeting their husbands, and the kind of wild stories that come out when two fabulous women come together for drinks and a chat.

Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy will start streaming on discovery+ on Friday, March 26.