Everything We Know About The Live Action Ivy & Bean on Netflix

Young kids who love reading are about to be very excited, because Netflix is adapting the Ivy & Bean book series for the streaming service.

The New York Times bestselling young readers series written by Annie Barrows and illustrated by Sophie Blackall will be getting the Hollywood treatment in the near future. The 11-book series about two unlikely friends will be adapted into a series of live action, one hour long, family-friendly films for the super popular streaming service, written by Kathy Waugh (Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, Molly of Denali).

If you're unfamiliar with Ivy & Bean, then here's the lowdown — from the moment that Bean mets Ivy, they knew that they wouldn't be friends; they were pretty much the exact opposite of each other. But when the girls need each other's help, they unexpectedly become besties. Over the course of the series, the two girls go on new adventures and continue to strengthen their friendship.

It's the perfect book series for readers ages six through nine, according to Amazon, and will now be the perfect movie for everyone in the family to watch. "With a 1-hour run-time, the Ivy & Bean film series will still very much be movies the whole family can enjoy," Naketha Mattocks, Director of Family Features at Netflix tells Romper in a statement. "Safe, fun, and elevated comedy-adventures, they also have the wonderful benefit of giving the youngest members of the family an opportunity to see themselves as the star of their own story."

It's unclear when the first Ivy & Bean movie will make its big Netflix debut, so be on the lookout in the future. In the meantime, parents and fans of Barrows' work can stream The Guersney Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society — an adaptation of Barrows' 2009 novel for adults — on Netflix right now.