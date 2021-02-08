At this point, whether we like it or not, we've all come to terms with the fact that the "Baby Shark" obsession is here to stay. Forever. But that doesn't mean we don't need a remix or two, like John Legend's version of "Baby Shark" with his son Miles, which may be the cutest take on the viral sensation yet.

In a video captured by his wife Chrissy Teigen and shared on Instagram over the weekend, little Miles can be heard excitedly saying "Baby Shark!" while sitting next to Legend, who's playing the notorious tune on the piano. Miles also joined the jam session, playing a few keys with a dog stuffed animal. "Look it, Daddy," Miles says, before smashing a few more keys on the piano.

While their rendition is mostly instrumental, 2-year-old Miles' enthusiasm for playing the piano with his stuffed dog is too adorable. And Legend looking at his son so adoringly makes it even better. And the piano? Amazing.

It's only a matter of time before Legend's rendition outdoes the original "Baby Shark" song by Pinkfong, which has over 7 billion views on YouTube to date. Might be tough to top, but having won 11 Grammys to his name, the man knows what he's doing.

Like most children these days, Teigen and Legend's kids are big fans of the song. In 2019, for instance, Legend and his 4-year-old daughter, Luna, sang their own version of "Baby Shark" in a video posted to his Instagram account. And just last year, Teigen took a bath with her kids' Baby Shark soap.

Now Legend just needs to release a full version of his take on "Baby Shark." Better yet, he should release a whole entire album of kids songs with Miles and Luna making a guest appearance.