Kate Bosworth Celebrated Her Stepdaughter’s Birthday With A Beautiful Instagram Post

Kate Bosworth is feeling “blessed” to have her stepdaughter in her life. The 40-year-old actress celebrated her stepdaughter, actress Jasper Polish, on her 26th birthday with an extra sweet post on Instagram.

“Birthday girl, you are magic! ✨🕊️🪩 @jasperpolish 🎊 We love you 🎊 My goodness, we are blessed that you are our girl,” Bosworth captioned a series of candid photos of Jasper, who’s had roles in TV series like Animal Kingdom and Bring on the Dancing Horses, on Instagram on Thursday.

The Blue Crush actress became stepmom to Jasper when she married her ex-husband, screenwriter and producer Michael Polish, in 2013. Though they announced their decision to divorce in 2021, Bosworth has remained close with Jasper, whom Polish shares with his ex, makeup artist Jo Strettell. Bosworth is now married to actor Justin Long, tying the knot in New York City in May 2023, and it seems like Jasper is close with him as well, based on photos of the two Bosworth shared on Instagram.

Bosworth told Vogue in 2020 that it was “very important” for her to have a relationship with Jasper’s mother. “When I came into the picture, it was very important for me to have a relationship with Jo,” Bosworth told the magazine. “From the get go, we knew that in order to raise a healthy young woman in the world, it was important for all of us to lead with love and really raise her with unity in the family.”

In an interview with Romper, Bosworth said that while she is not “biologically” related to Jasper, she felt an innate bond. “I understood maternal instincts, even though she didn’t come from me biologically,” Bosworth said in 2020. “The first feeling was just an expanding capability of love that I think a lot of people talk about when they first become parents.”

The love between Bosworth and Jasper is mutual. On Mother’s Day, Jasper included Bosworth in a beautiful post thanking to the women in her life. “Happy Mother’s Day to the women who shaped me,” she wrote in May. “Thank you for always putting me first and taking care of my heart, I love you both more than anything 🤍.”

Bosworth’s followers love their relationship and left sweet comments on the actress’ birthday post for Jasper. “I so so love that you’re still her mom, that’s exactly how it SHOULD be,” one fan commented. “Nothing wrong with having MORE family!!”

“I love that you two are still part of each other’s lives despite not being married to her dad anymore,” one more commented. “At the end of the day, you’ve been on her life for 10+ years! Wishing you both the best.”