Kate Middleton Shares The Special Talent She & Princess Charlotte Have In Common

When you’re a working member of the British royal family, chatting and small talk are a major part of your job. There are so many people to meet and the royals always have to remain composed and friendly, relatable but aspirational and few do that better than the Princess of Wales. She has a knack for connecting with people, especially children. At a recent visit to the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Wales with her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton talked about her daughter Princess Charlotte’s athletic talents with a class of young gymnasts, and her own (somewhat faded) abilities.

The Princess, wearing a sharp houndstooth skirt and white turtleneck, crouched beside a gaggle of young girls in gymnastics leotards and gym gear, who seemed to be excited to be talking to a real live princess. Middleton was at ease with children, which stands to reason since she has three herself.

“Can you do the splits?” she asks. One girl, whom Hello reports to be a student from the local Tywyn Primary School, responds by demonstrating her technique, which is the most adorably little kid thing ever. Middleton, appearing to answer an unheard question, went on to say that she used to be able to do the splits herself, “when I was little,” but can no longer manage. “That’s why you have to keep practicing!” she told the girls.

At another point, a child demonstrated a split for the royal couple to which Middleton responded “My My little girl likes to do that too.”

Princess Charlotte’s penchant for gymnastics is well-known. During a tour of Ireland in 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the world, Middleton talked about the wee princess with acrobatic performers in Galway. “Charlotte is really into gymnastics,” Entertainment Daily reported Middleton as saying at the time. “She’s doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It’s so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination.”

“And their flexibility, it’s really good for their long-term health, isn’t it?” Prince William chimed in.

Charlotte isn’t the only “of Wales” to have a love of athletics. In fact, during their tour of the Fitness Centre, the Prince and Princess had a friendly “race” on stationary bikes.

That’s our Princess. JACOB KING/AFP/Getty Images

Kate won, naturally...