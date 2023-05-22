Kevin Hart Shared Sweet Photos Of Him Posing With His Daughter Heaven Before Prom

Kevin Hart just reached an emotional parenting milestone: his little girl, 18-year-old daughter Heaven, went to prom. The proud dad of four shared photos of him on Instagram posing with his oldest child all dolled up in a green gown and reflected on just how quickly time passes.

“I have no words ….just pure joy,” Hart, 43, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go…. #Harts.”

In the first photo Hart shared, the stand-up comedian is smiling next to his daughter, with a celebratory glass of wine in hand. Heaven, whom Hart shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart along with his 15-year-old son Hendrix, is wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress with strappy gold heels. The second photo is a candid shot of the father-daughter duo walking down a path, with Heaven holding a sensible pair of sneakers in her hand. Hart has two other children, 5-year-old son Kenzo and 2-year-old daughter Kaori, with his wife Eniko Hart.

Hart’s famous friends and fans couldn’t believe how grown up Heaven is now. “Oh my! Wild! Beautiful woman 💫 How fast they grow 🥰,” Kate Hudson commented on his post. Kelly Rowland wrote, “KEVIN!! She is so beautiful!!!” And Viola Davis simply commented, “BEAUTY!!!!!❤️❤️.”

With his bucket hat, big red wine glass, and band t-shirt, Hart is living up to his self-proclaimed “cool dad” title, as he told Romper in 2021. “I’m the cool dad,” Hart said. “But it’s not like dad is the funniest person. They’ve got a list of people funnier than me. My kids are on YouTube, they’re on TikTok, they got a whole new generation of people that they love.”

While Hart’s kids might not consider him to be the funniest person they know, many of the comedian’s fans were reminded of his older stand-up bits from when Heaven was just a young girl.

“We came a long way from her cussing you out over juice as a baby 🔥🔥😂,” one fan commented, referring to a bit in Hart’s 2009 stand-up special.

“All I can think of is when you talked about her in your stand up when as a little girl when she had to kick her friend off the bunk bed because...somebody had to GO!” another wrote, referring to another funny anecdote the comedian shared on stage.

For all we know Heaven might be cussing her dad out over a different kind of juice in a few short years. Time really does fly.