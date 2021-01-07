Entertainment

The Walt Disney Company

13 Family Movies We Can’t Wait To Come Out This Year

Ahem, Raya and the Last Dragon, ahem!

by Casey Suglia

Cinderella

The modern retelling of the classic fairytale Cinderella will be released in theaters in February.Sony Pictures

The Boss Baby: Family Business

In this sequel to the 2017 film, Boss Baby is all grown up. But when a new Boss Baby comes to town, she shakes things up to say the least. The film hits theaters in March.Universal Pictures

Tap