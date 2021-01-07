MENU
13 Family Movies We Can’t Wait To Come Out This Year
Ahem,
Raya and the Last Dragon,
ahem!
by
Casey Suglia
Jan. 7, 2021
Cinderella
The modern
retelling of the classic fairytale
Cinderella
will be released in theaters in
February
.
Sony Pictures
The Boss Baby: Family Business
In this sequel to the 2017 film,
Boss Baby is all grown up
. But when a new Boss Baby comes to town, she shakes things up to say the least. The film hits theaters
in March
.
Universal Pictures
