Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Kylie Kelce's Cute New Photo Of 1-Year-Old Bennie

Kylie Kelce is asking folks to send over some “luck” now that she and husband Jason have a speedy 1-year-old on their hands now. Their youngest daughter Bennett, aka “Bennie,” celebrated her first birthday on Feb. 23 and the mom of three shared an adorable photo of their little girl on Instagram. And while she might’ve expected fellow parents to empathize with them having a speed racer ripping through the house, everyone can only think on thing. Bennie is quite literally her dad’s twin.

“Bennie turned 1 on Friday. 🥹💕She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing,” Kylie captioned the sweet photo of her daughter wearing a red hoodie and sitting on a leather chair with the cutest smirk on her face. “Wish us luck… she’s getting faster everyday.”

While lots of comments wished Bennie a happy birthday, most could not get over just how much she looks like her dad, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who also shares daughters Wyatt and Elliotte with Kylie.

“Kylieeee, did your genes even try?!!😭😂,” one follower joked.

“She looks like Jason and Travis ran at each other full speed then out came Bennie,” another said.

One more declared, “She stole her dad’s whole face!”

“Kylie, the only way to distinguish this Angel from Jason is the beard,” yet another commented.

And based on this baby photo of Jason with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, these comments are spot-on. Those Kelce genes are strong.

Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) when they were itty bitty babies. CBS Sports/ NFL Up

The Kelce daughters certainly have their dad wrapped around their fingers. In May 2023, the NFL pro admitted to People that he can’t help but spoil them. “Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I;m just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don’t think that you should treat kids necessarily different,” he told the magazine. “And then when I had a daughter, I was like, ‘I’m not going to spoil her, I’m going to raise her tough. She’s going to be hard.’ And the moment she came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to work.’”

They’ll be spoiled, sure, but judging by Bennie’s smirk in that photo, those Kelce girls will also be tough.