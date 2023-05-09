In the past decade, LEGO has likely put out some of your child’s favorite franchises. From Ninjago to LEGO Friends, LEGO Star Wars to the LEGO movies, the company has managed to perfectly combine imagination, humor, action and fun. And now their latest venture will take LEGO fans somewhere completely new: into a world of dreams. LEGO DREAMZzz (see what they did there?) is the company’s first intellectual property inspired by children’s dreams, and will include not only a new line of toys but a brand new TV series, and we have an exclusive sneak peek!

If you think about it, dreams and LEGO are a natural pairing. Both are whimsical, creative, and limitless; both allow you to manifest whatever is in your head. (So let’s try to figure out why I’m dreaming about standing in line at the DMV playing a xylophone or brushing my teeth with a carrot instead of dreaming about flying...) The series — LEGO DREAMZzz — will premiere on May 15 and will be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tubi, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Associated products will be available starting in August.

The TV series follows school friends Izzie, Zoey, Mateo, Logan, and Cooper, who join a secret agency and learn to use their power of their imaginations to venture into Dream World. There they learn how to “dream craft” in order to overcome obstacles as they work together to defeat the Nightmare King.

In Romper’s exclusive clip, siblings Mateo, a visionary artist who lacks confidence, and Izzie, a free spirit who lacks focus, find their way to Dream World, and begin to understand just how special this remarkable realm really is.

LEGO

LEGO DREAMZzz was developed by the LEGO Group via in-depth global research of children aged 6 to 12 years old from 29 different countries. A survey explored not only children’s dreams and imaginations, but psychology, emotional processing, problem-solving, and the importance of play for creative experimentation.

“Kids are natural dreamers and experimenters but as they get older, societal pressures begin to confine them and limit their imaginations,” explains psychologist and behavioural sleep expert Dr Shelby Harris in a statement from the company. “With more stress and demands in their daily lives, encouraging free play and creativity is important in today’s world. The research has clearly shown that kids that have access to free play time increases their frequency of dreams and as a result makes them feel happier and more imaginative. It’s great to see content like LEGO DREAMZzz, which shows kids how the stuff of our dreams can be used in the real world to help them reach their full creative potential.”

LEGO

In addition to the new series and product line, LEGO is launching a global contest to find the company’s first ever “Chief Dream Creators.” From May 20 to June 20, children between the ages of 6 and 12 can submit their “dream creation” (either a picture of a LEGO build or drawing) of a creature of vehicle inspired by a dream to LEGO HQ along with a written description of what it is, what it can do, and what makes them excited about it. Seven lucky winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Denmark (home of LEGO!) and present their creations in workshops to designers. More information can be found at LEGO.com/dreamzzz.

LEGO DREAMZzz will premiere on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tubi, Pluto TV, and YouTube on Monday, May 15.