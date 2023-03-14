Celebrity

Lindsay Lohan Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

The Mean Girls star says she is “blessed and excited” to be a mom!

On March 14, actress Lindsay Lohan announced that she and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting a child! Once a mainstay of paparazzi culture in the early 2000s, Lohan now leads a quieter life and made the announcement on her Instagram account.

Lohan’s pregnancy announcement was simple and sweet, featuring a white onesie reading “Coming Soon...” “We are blessed and so excited!” she wrote.Instagram
