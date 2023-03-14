MENU
Celebrity
Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby
The
Mean Girls
star says she is “blessed and excited” to be a mom!
by
Jamie Kenney
9 hours ago
Instagram
On March 14, actress Lindsay Lohan announced that she and her husband Bader Shammas
are expecting a child
! Once a mainstay of paparazzi culture in the early 2000s, Lohan now leads a quieter life and made the announcement on her Instagram account.
Lohan’s pregnancy announcement was simple and sweet, featuring a white onesie reading “Coming Soon...”
“We are blessed and so excited!” she wrote.
Instagram
Tap
March 15. 2023
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
Your Privacy Options
© 2023 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.