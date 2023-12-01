Can you believe Macaulay Culkin didn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame until earlier today? It’s the kind of egregious oversight that makes you want to put your hands on your cheeks and scream “Ahhhhhh!” Fortunately, balance and justice have been restored to the universe and Culkin was able to bask in his success with his nearest and dearest, including his partner, Brenda Song, and their two sons — Dakota, 2, and Carson, 1— and his on-screen mom, Home Alone co-star (and general icon) Catherine O’Hara. It was all just too cute.

Culkin rose to stardom in the ‘90s as a child star who appeared in a wide array of films including The Good Son, Richie Rich, My Girl, and most famously the Home Alone franchise. After taking a break from acting from 1995 to 2003, he returned to screen, both television and film, and has been working on and off ever since. He also co-founded the comedy rock group Pizza Underground and is the publisher and CEO of Bunny Ears, a satirical pop culture website and podcast.

During the Dec. 1 ceremony, both Catherine O’Hara and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne gave speeches in honor of Culkin. While Lyonne took a a characteristically hilarious approach, describing the pair of former child actors (who met when they were in their late teens) as “Shirley Temple and Paul Giamatti” (he Temple, she Giamatti), O’Hara was far more sentimental.

“Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation. The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” she said before looking at him and choking up. “He’s the dearest thing.”

She goes on to recount doing the scene where Kate McCallister challenges Kevin to say he wished he didn’t have a family again, because then maybe it would happen. “I can’t tell you how much that killed me; I could not wrap my head around saying something so horrific to this beautiful child... of course I was not yet a mother at the time and I had no idea the kind of things that would come out of my mouth with my own two sons.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom, who left you home alone not once but twice!” she concluded to laughter. “I’m so proud of you.”

Caulkin was similarly emotional as he stood up to make his speech. “There’s so many people that I love,” he said. “And to feel that love back is just amazing.” Of course, he took care to show particular love to his fiancée and their children. “I’d like to thank Brenda,” he said. “You are absolutely everything ... You’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose, you’ve given me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

You love to see it.