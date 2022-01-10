Madonna Posted A Rare Family Vacay Photo With All 6 Of Her Children

It looks like Madonna enjoyed a cozy ski vacation with her family over the holidays. Over the last week, the 63-year-old singer has shared photos and videos of herself and a few of her kids exploring Gstaad, a ski resort town in Switzerland. But a group photo shared to mark the end of the trip showed Madonna enjoying her time away with all six of her children.

Tucked amongst a series of eight photographs Madonna shared over Instagram on Friday was a quick snapshot of Madonna and all six of her children piled onto couches for a family photo. On the left are 25-year-old Lourdes Leon, whom Madonna shares with personal trainer Carlos Leon, and her boyfriend Jonathan Puglia. Next to them is 15-year-old Mercy James, whom Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2007, followed by 21-year-old Rocco Ritchie, whom Madonna welcomed with ex husband Guy Ritchie.

To the right of Rocco and an unknown guest is 16-year-old David Banda, whom Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2005, and dancer and choreographer Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna’s 27-year-old boyfriend. Finally, Madonna can be seen snuggling between 9-year-old twins Estere and Stella, whom she adopted from Malawi in 2017.

“Farewell Gstaad,” the mom of six captioned the photo. “We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!”

Earlier in the week, Madonna shared a photograph of herself strolling through the streets of Gstaad while arm in arm with her eldest son Rocco. Other snapshots shared by the singer included a black and white portrait of Rocco and David sitting with their arms around each other, a candid shot of Madonna hugging one of her twin daughters at the dinner table, and a photograph of her and David giving their best serious model faces.

Madonna also gave fans a few sneak peeks into her family’s holiday ski vacation when she shared a few different video clips of twins Estere and Stelle learning to ski. On Jan. 1, the mom of six shared a video of her family ringing in the New Year with a midnight toast and hugs.

“I am eternally grateful for the love and support of my family and friends and the incredible team of people around me that care for and guide me,” the singer captioned the video when sharing it on Instagram. “Never forget that you’re family is your friend…….never forget that without them you are nothing.”