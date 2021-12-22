10 Of Mariah Carey’s Most Honest & Beautiful Quotes On Motherhood

Celebrity
The Grammy-award winning singer credits her 10-year-old twins with showing her what unconditional familial love looked like.
[My twins Moroccan and Monroe are] a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them.
Fresh Air Fund/WireImage/Getty Images
The most important thing I can do for my children is give them what I didn’t really have: a chance to live in a safe and secure home surrounded by people who love and support them unconditionally.
Fresh Air Fund/WireImage/Getty Images