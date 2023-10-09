Martin Scorsese's Daughter Challenged Him To Gen-Z Slang & He Slayed

Generation gaps can be a source of contention for a lot of parents and children. How come our old-fashioned parents can’t understand that times have changed? And why do our kids keep on coming up with new trends they never tell us about and then roll their eyes when we don’t know about them? Recently, however, Francesca Scorsese, Martin Scorsese’s daughter, posted a TikTok “Dad Guesses Slang,” proving that, if done right, even the generation gap can be a source of parent/child bonding.

Francesca, 23, is Scorsese’s third and youngest child. (His older daughters from previous relationships are Cathy, 58, and Domenica, 47.) Both Scorsese and is wife of almost 25 years, Helen Morris, were in their 50s when Francesca was born, so the Silent Generation parents have a significant age gap with their Gen Z child.

But based on this video, it seems that it has not affected the closeness and affection between father and daughter.

The game was pretty straightforward: Francesca had a list of Gen Z slang, which she used in a sentence, and her dad had to guess what it meant. Honestly? The acclaimed director of Goodfellas and Killers of the Flower Moon did well for anyone over the age of 35, let alone an almost 81 year old!

To recap, here’s what the famed director guessed correctly...

Tea

Ick

Hits different

Ate

Cap

Throw shade

Slaps

Slay

And here’s where he fell short...

Sneaky Link

Slept on

Ship

Simp

Our favorite moment was when he didn’t know what “sneaky link” meant. He initially thought it meant particular peccadillos or quirks of an individual. When Francesca described it as a specific person one would casually hook up with, “like a booty call,” the director replied “Oh really?” with completely non-judgmental interest.

“No, I didn’t get that,” Scorsese conceeded. “We never saw specific people in my day.”

Another chuckle-worthy highlight is when the director took some time to lament the bad reviews he received for 1982’s The King of Comedy after Francesca offered the hint “Kings of Comedy was slept on.”

“The flop of the year,” he tells the camera directly. “That’s what it was called on Entertainment Tonight. New Year’s Eve, ’83 to ’84.” After staring off in memory for a moment, he shrugs. “It’s OK.”

And it’s OK that he didn’t get all of these new-fangled phrases: we’re impressed he did as well as he did!