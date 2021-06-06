Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is officially a big brother! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced via a spokesperson on Sunday that they welcomed their second child together, a daughter, on Friday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also revealed the very meaningful name they gave their baby girl.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the statement continued. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Their daughter’s name is a tribute to both Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the birth announcement added.

Lilibet is really a beloved nickname in the royal family. In fact, at Prince Philip’s funeral in April, Queen Elizabeth signed a handwritten note laid on the casket of her husband of 73 years with Lilibet.

Lili’s middle name, according to couple, “was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Harry and Meghan also shared a message in the announcement. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” they said. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”