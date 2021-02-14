The royal family is growing by one more! On Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they're expecting their second child together in a brief statement shared through a spokesperson. The couple's happy news comes months after the Duchess of Sussex shared in a powerful essay published in The New York Times that she had suffered a miscarriage

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told several media outlets, including People.

On Sunday, royal reporter Omid Scobie, who recently published a book about Markle and Prince Harry's relationship and decision to leave their senior royal roles called Finding Freedom with fellow journalist Carolyn Durand, shared a photo of the couple on Twitter. In the photo — taken outdoors and "remotely by longtime friend of the couple, and photographer, Misan Harriman," according to Scobie — the pregnant duchess is wearing a loose white dress as she rests her head on Prince Harry's lap. Prince Harry, of course, is smiling down at his wife. The couple's son Archie is not in the shot, but the nearly 2-year-old boy is surely just as thrilled as his parents look that he has a little brother or sister on the way.

After experiencing such heartbreak last year, the couple's happiness in their announcement photo is almost palpable. In a November essay published in The New York Times, Markle opened up about suffering a miscarriage. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote in part, adding that watching Prince Harry's "heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine."

Giving Archie a sibling has always seemed to be in the couple's plans, but they might be content with two kids. During a conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall about the environment in 2019, according to Vogue, Prince Harry was asked whether he and Markle will have more children and he said, "Two maximum!"

While Markle's pregnancy with Archie was much more public, given her senior royal role at the time, it's hard to say how much she and Prince Harry will opt to share with the world as they await their second child's arrival. The couple lives a much more private life in California these days, but it sure would be nice to get a little update on how their dogs Guy and Pula are reacting to Markle's pregnancy and how Archie feels about his new role!