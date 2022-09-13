Emmy Winner Michael Keaton Thanks His Parents For Supporting His Acting Dreams As A Kid

Michael Keaton took home the first gold trophy of the night at the 2022 Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for his role in Hulu’s Dopesick. This is the first Emmy win for the veteran actor and father of three, so it’s pretty sweet that Keaton made sure to thank his supportive parents who he admitted “weren’t exactly patrons of the arts,” but never made fun of him when he reenacted scenes he’d seen on TV as a kid.

The Batman actor also went on to thank his family for never making him feel foolish. “Because I went on to do that several times for myself,” Keaton continued. “And that’s the thing about feeling foolish and making a fool of yourself and making mistakes—there’s huge power and merit in that. And I’m glad I made a fool of myself over and over again.”

Michael Keaton accepts Emmy win from Oprah Winfrey. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Turns out Keaton learned a thing or two about being a great father from his parents, because he’s also a really encouraging dad himself. The Beetlejuice star is extremely proud of his talented music producer son who has a pretty impressive track record. In an interview with Ellen Degeneres, Keaton revealed that his son Sean Douglas has made music for the likes of Jason Derulo and even Madonna! He’s also Grammy Award-winner for his work on Lizzo's “Cuz I Love You.” Go figure!

In addition to being a grateful son, Keaton is a gushing father with a history of shouting out his own kids when he celebrates a big win, like when he took home the 2015 Golden Globe for his performance in Birdman. "My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful – did I say kind? He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy," said Keaton through tears.

Looks like supportive parenting (and serious talent) has already become a Keaton family tradition.