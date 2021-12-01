Who better to celebrate Christmas with than Mickey Mouse? Soon you can join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy for a fun holiday adventure that will take audiences on a whirlwind trip around the world. Disney Junior will kick off the holiday season later this week with the animated Christmas special Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas. Take a peek at the Christmas capers Mickey and his friends have planned with an exclusive clip from the animated special shared with Romper.

Disney first announced plans to release a brand-new animated Christmas movie during a Television Critics Association press event held last summer, according to What’s on Disney+. And now, after months of waiting, that movie — Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas — is almost here.

In Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas, what was meant to be a fun pre-Christmas trip with friends may just end terribly for Mickey Mouse. The trouble begins when mishap after mishap sees Mickey and his friends accidentally separated in different cities spread all across the world. First, Daisy finds herself lost in a snowy forest. Then, Cuckoo-Loca calls Mickey to say she’s arrived in Rome. Meanwhile, Donald Duck is flying somewhere overhead in a blimp. To make matters worse, Mickey Mouse and Goofy get separated from Minnie Mouse while at a busy bus depot.

With each friend lost in a different area of the world, the gang’s Christmas plans seem to be quickly falling apart — that is until a mysterious and jolly stranger appears and tells them about the Wishing Star. Can the gang of friends use the Wishing Star to reunite and travel back home to Hot Dog Hills in time to celebrate Christmas Eve together?

Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas has been produced by Rob LaDuca and Mark Seidenberg for Disney Television Animation.

Get into the holiday spirit with Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas, which airs Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. EST on Disney Junior. The movie will then be released on Disney+ on Dec. 3.