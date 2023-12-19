Awkwafina as a pigeon named Chump? Danny DeVito as a grumpy uncle? Perfection.
byKaitlin Kimont
Get ready to meet the Mallards in theaters this holiday season. In Illumination’s new family animated movie Migration, a family of ducks decides to leave the safety and comfort of their little pond bubble to set off on an epic adventure that takes them through New York City in hopes of reaching Jamaica. You know, heading south for the winter. Along the way, the Mallards meet a bunch of quirky characters, who are all voiced by celebrities you’ll definitely recognize.
Celebs like Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito all lend their voices to the new comedy from Illumination, the production company behind other family favorites like Minions, Despicable Me,Sing, and The Secret Life of Pets. The script is by Mike White, who’s behind HBO’s wildly popular series The White Lotus and the 2003 comedy School of Rock, so you know can expect lots of laughs and probably a few twists.
Director Benjamin Renner told Animation Scoop that he did a lot of research to make sure the actors lending the voices really “connected” to their characters. “I always made sure they had this connection with who this character is,” Renner explained. “Kumail Nanjiani has a stand-up comedy sketch where he’s always complaining about new things. He loves a routine. I thought, ‘That’s perfect.’ When we gave him the script he was like, ‘Yeah. That’s me. That’s exactly me.’ Elizabeth Banks is the opposite. She wants to try new things and is open to new experiences. And same — she was like, ‘Yeah. That’s me. I’m that exact person.’”
Based on the trailers for Migration alone, they seem like the perfect fit for these bird personas. Here’s who else you can expect to hear in Migration.
Migration premieres in theaters on Friday, Dec. 22.