Cuddling up and reading with your child is truly one of parenting’s greatest pleasures. And when those books allow us to start important conversations off the page? Magic. That’s just one reason to look forward to Nabela Noor’s first children’s book, Beautifully Me. And ahead of the picture book’s release in September, Romper can exclusively reveal the cover of this sweet, valuable, and inclusive new story.

Beautifully Me is about Zubi, a joyful Bangladeshi-American girl who discovers confidence in a world of narrowly defined beauty standards. “As a plus-sized, first-generation Bangladeshi-American woman, creating a world through this book that resembled my own was a dream come true,” Noor said. “I grew up reading books with illustrations of kids and families that didn’t look like mine, bodies that didn’t resemble mine.”

Wonderfully illustrated by Nabi H. Ali, the story is an extension of Noor’s body positive message of self-love that has made her a popular influencer on Instagram and beyond, where she boasts more than 8 million followers across various platforms. Beautifully Me encourages readers of all ages to form healthy relationships with their bodies, and urges parents and caregivers to think carefully about how they talk about themselves when little ears might be listening.

“It is one of my most meaningful achievements to know that I authored a book that champions redefining beauty standards, celebrating your body at all sizes, and discovering what makes you beautifully you,” Noor continued.

See the cover for this inspiring children’s book below!

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Romper can also exclusively share a look inside Beautifully Me. In one particularly poignant and relatable scene, young Zubi overhears her mother talking about her tummy “getting too big” while she looks in the mirror.

“I hope that this book serves as a reminder to all to be kind to yourself and to your body — not only for yourself but because you never know who is watching and learning,” Noor said.

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, Beautifully Me is set to be released in September 2021.