Netflix Jr. Is Launching A Totally Free Kids’ Magazine That’ll Be Delivered In The Mail

Netflix seems intent on expanding their family-friendly content. After releasing a new kids podcast on January 24th, the streaming service announced a brand new kids magazine launching this spring, called Netflix Jr. Magazine — and it’s free. So how can you get a copy?

Netflix worked with a preschool developmental expert to come up with a fun variety of games, stories, stickers, crafts, and other activities, all starring their favorite Netflix Jr. characters (think Ada Twist, Chip & Potato, StoryBots, and more). And all you need to do to make sure this new mag arrives on your doorstep this spring is to go to the website and subscribe. Imagine that! Real screen-free fun brought to you by one of the biggest sources of screentime out there. It’s definitely a gesture parents can appreciate.

Likewise, the podcast, called Bedtime Stories, features the same cast of characters in tales designed to help kids get ready for bed. Each episode was created with the help of Dr. Tina Bryson, childhood development expert and co-author of The Whole-Brain Child to help kids and parents come up with a bedtime routine that helps them go to sleep now and learn positive sleeping skills for the future. Bedtime Stories will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Both the podcast and the magazine sound like fun ways to turn your kid’s attention away from the screen for a little while (ironically using their favorite onscreen characters). The magazine is also a fun way to introduce kids to a tactile platform they might not have much experience with, as there aren’t many magazines targeted at kids on the market. Just remember, they’re only available while supplies last, so be sure to subscribe soon.