Netflix Is Releasing A New Addams Family Series All About Wednesday Addams!

It’s not that Wednesday Addams is weird, she’s just different. And, OK, maybe she is a little strange — and she definitely likes things dark and dangerous — but that’s all part of her charm. Now, this famous character from the Addams family is getting her own show on Netflix, and we already know it’s going to be fantastic!

Netflix announced the live-action series in February 2021. Written by Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville creators) and directed by Tim Burton, the series will focus on Wednesday, who is played by Jenny Ortega, whom you may recognize as Ellis in You or a young Jane in Jane the Virgin. It will also feature Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

If you are dying to know more about the new series, we’ve got you covered.

What is Wednesday about?

For starters, Wednesday will “see everyone’s favorite maiden of the macabre graduate into a full fledged leading lady,” Netflix’s director of YA/ Family Series Teddy Biaselli said in a statement.

Wednesday is going to be have some supernatural elements tied to it. The official logline reads: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

It sounds like the show will have a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vibe combined with The Umbrella Academy, with magic mixed with a coming-of-age story. If it’s anything like Burton’s other movies (like Edward Scissorhands or Beetlejuice), then it’ll probably only be appropriate for older kids and their parents.

Who stars in Wednesday?

Wednesday will be played by Jenny Ortega, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. Christina Ricci is set to play an as-yet-undisclosed character, but Deadline reported she will be a new character and not an older version of Wednesday.

Other cast members include Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Rik Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thrope, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, and more.

When will Wednesday be released?

The eight-episode series is set to finish filming in Romania at the end of March, according to Deadline. Right now, there is no official release date although some have predicted that it will premiere in time for Halloween.

While you’re waiting, you can watch the 1965 Addams Family tv show on Amazon or the 1991 The Addams Family on Netflix!