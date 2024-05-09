Bluey Is Releasing 20 New Mini Episodes While We Wait For Season 4

Bluey truly is the gift that keeps on giving this year as BBC Studios just announced that we can expect a staggering 20 new Bluey episodes starting this summer. Wackadoo! Here’s what we know so far...

The 20 new episodes will be released in batches starting in June in Australia, on Disney+ later this summer, and on the official Bluey YouTube channel later this year. No specific dates have been given yet. This aren’t tied to a particular season, but rather “minisodes,” a collection of funny and cute moments with the Heeler family and their friends.

I know what you’re thinking: “A regular episode of Bluey is only about 7 minutes. How much more mini can you get?” Well, historically speaking, these shorts — which are also called “Bonus Bits” — usually run about one to two-and-a-half minutes. This latest batch promises new characters as well as secondary and tertiary fan favorites like Nana, Bobba (aka Grandpa Bob) and none other than the sassy hand puppet Unicorse. We don’t know exactly what they’re about just yet, but a release shared on the official Bluey website tells us that Bandit will be getting a “tattoo” and we’ll get a special look inside Bluey and Bingo’s dreamhouse from “Escape.”

Can’t wait until this summer for these snippets of Bluey goodness? Well, if you haven’t watched the 20 existing shorts yet (22 if you count “Fun in the Car” and “Let’s Play Hide & Seek,” which are stop-motion-animation shorts done with Bluey playsets), you can catch up on those on the official Bluey website and YouTube. A complete list of minisodes currently available can be found on the fan-run site Blueypedia. While the episodes stand on their own, they very often have callbacks to moments from the series (like in “K9 News” in which Bluey’s friend Snickers pretends to be a news reporter like he did in “Helicopter”).

There’s been no word yet on when we can be expecting Season 4 of the beloved series — showrunners have said they plan on taking a well-deserved break for a while — so this reassurance that we’ll get some more Heeler family hilarity is a welcome surprise. Because whether a Bluey episode is seven minutes, 28-minutes, or 55 seconds, they unfailingly deliver parenting and childhood realness in a way that (clearly) resonates with fans. We can’t wait to see what’s in store.