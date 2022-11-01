The highly anticipated Season 6 of Gabby’s Dollhouse premieres Nov. 1, and it’s going to be fun-tastic! As Gabby (played by Laila Lockhart Kraner) unboxes mysteries in the magical preschool series, Romper has a surprise for you: an exclusive clip of the new season featuring the return of the delightful Santa Kitty! Gabby’s Dollhouse fans are in for a treat.

Gabby’s Dollhouse is a magical, mixed media series.

Each episode of Gabby’s Dollhouse starts with a surprise! It begins in live action, when Gabby opens a box containing a wonderful surprise for her dollhouse. From there, she jumps into an over-the-top fantasy world that is fully animated and filled with cute cat characters that live inside her dollhouse.

The fun series was created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue’s Clues, Team Umizoomi). It nails everything kids love — opening presents, a colorful animated world, and adorable kittens!

Season 6 is full of adventure.

Season 6 of Gabby’s Dollhouse premieres on Netflix on Nov. 1, and it’s going to be a wild ride.

“The Gabby Cats are back with more cat-tastic fun! Gabby and her kitty friends go on a rainbow puzzle hunt and attend DJ Catips ‘Super Think Camp,’ solving riddles to earn super capes, a dress-up adventure leads Gabby excavate a glow-in-the-dark gem mine in the wild west, and even an pop up supply of paper cups turns into a crafty-riffic day!” the season’s official logline reads.

Santa Kitty returns to Gabby’s Dollhouse! DreamWorks Animation

“And in a meow-gical holiday moment, Gabby and Pandy decorate the dollhouse and help Santa Kitty and their Kitty reindeer save Christmas in Gabby’s Dollhouse!”

You can watch a trailer for Season 6 here.

Santa Kitty gives Gabby and Pandy a ride.

In Romper’s exclusive clip of Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 6, Santa Kitty is back! Watch the jolly fellow load up his sleigh, attach the reindeer kitties, and get ready to deliver presents to all the children for Christmas. Even Gabby and Pandy get to go for a ride. It’s festive and fun — and sure to get your kids in the holiday spirit.

Watch the Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 6 exclusive clip here.

Stream all six seasons of Gabby’s Dollhouse on Netflix Nov. 1.