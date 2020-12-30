Just when you thought you were going to lose it if you had to watch Frozen one more time, our friends at Disney have announced everything coming to Disney+ in January 2021. From Marvel and Star Wars franchises to educational programming and some favorite throwbacks, the there's no dearth of newly available movies, series, and specials to fuel a brand new obsession for your kiddo. And, I believe you will find there are exciting offerings for the Disney-loving adults among us as well.

How did we parent before streaming services, exactly? It's an actual question. My kids have no concept of not being able to watch their favorite movies and TV shows on demand, I'm not going to lie: bribing them with episodes of Sofia the First or a special viewing of The Empire Strikes Back is one of my more useful parenting strategies (and that's not even taking the pandemic into account which: my god). Truly, Disney+ has been a parenting MVP ever since it entered out homes.

And with new things coming out all the time, there's always something to look forward to... and to coax your kids away from watching the same thing over and over and over until you can recite whatever it is verbatim. Given how much kids love routine and repetition, it probably won't work, but it's worth a shot!

Here are the titles we're looking forward to in January 2021.

January 1 Fox Family Entertainment/YouTube Mr. Popper's Penguins (PG) In this perfect movie-night choice for the whole family, Jim Carrey's Mr. Popper (Jim Carrey) is a successful real estate developer in Manhattan, but his posh and prestigious life changes completely when he receives an unusual gift from his late father: penguins! The Wolverine (PG-13) In this second installment of Marvel's Wolverine trilogy, Wolverine is lured to Japan and finds himself thrown into a dangerous world of the yakuza as he struggles to rediscover the hero within himself. New Episodes of Earth To Ned (PG) From the Jim Henson Company, Earth to Ned is a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off their invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture and Earth's greatest resource: celebrities! 700 Sharks (NR) In this documentary, a team of scientists attempts to study the largest school of sharks ever, paying particular attention to their hunting strategy. The Great Shark Chow Down (PG) This epic celebration of the world's most misunderstood fish explores five incredible feeding frenzy events from around the world, cautioning humans to appreciate these threatened creatures. Mega Hammerhead (PG) A 2016 film from National Geographic that examines the great hammerhead shark– a super-predator with more specialized hunting abilities than any other species of shark. Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake (TV-14) The first in a new series from director Justin Baldoni that takes a deeper dive into his film Clouds , based on the life of teenage songwriter Zach Sobiech, who died of osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, in 2013. New episodes will be released every week.

January 8 Fox Family Entertainment/ YouTube Disney Fam Jam (G) This Disney Channel series introduces families to choreographer Phil Wright to see if they've got what it takes to be the next champion and win a $10,000 cash prize. Ferdinand (PG) Based on the children's classic, this 2017 animated adaptation tells the story of Ferdinand a young bull whose peaceful existence comes crashing down when he's taken to face the famous bullfighter, El Primero. Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volumes 1-4 (NR) See All your favorite heroines from the Star Wars franchise star in this innovative series of animated shorts, showing how their choices truly shape their destinies... and the fate of the galaxy! Perfect for even the little Jedi! Toy Story That Time Forgot (NR) The whole family will love this hilarious short. All your favorite Toy Story characters find themselves on a playdate with some truly cool (and dangerously delusional) prehistoric action figures. It's up to Trixie the Triceratops to save the day! Episodes 1& 2 of Marvel Studios: Legends (NR) Marvel Studios: Legends is a new series that will showcase individual characters from the Marvel universe and revisit their most iconic moments, starting with Wanda Maximoff (aka The Scarlet Witch) and Vision. Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion (TV-14)

January 15 Searchlight Pictures/ Youtube Season 3 of Elena of Avalor (TV-Y) A Disney Channel favorite, Elena of Avalor's complete third season will be available all at once. Fans will be able to follow Elena's adventures through her magical kingdom and her journey to become queen. Doctor Doolittle 3 (PG) Maya Dolittle has inherited her father's gift to talk to animals. But you can't imagine the drama that comes along with being able to chat with all the animals at summer camp! Isle of Dogs (PG-13) From the imagination of beloved weirdo Wes Anderson, Isle of Dogs tells the story of the canine pets of Megasaki City and their exile to (and desired return from) Trash Island. Don't let the fact that it's an animated movie about talking dogs fool you, though: it's rated PG-13, and it might be a good idea to preview before watching with kids. Mary Poppins Returns (PG) Jane and Michael, the children from the original Mary Poppins are all grown up. When Michael's beloved wife dies, his old nanny, the bizarrely ageless Mary Poppins comes to help him with his three young children and save his home. Premiere ofWandaVision (PG) In this new mini-series, superheroes Wanda Maximoff and Vision are living a suburban American Dream, trying to conceal their powers... but soon realize that things aren't what they seem. New episodes will be released weekly. Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime (TV-14)

January 22 Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pixar Popcorn: Premiere (PG) From the geniuses at Pixar, this brand new series of mini-shorts will feature all Pixar characters, from favorites like Cars, Coco, and The Incredibles and more! (Parenting pro-tip: Pixar shorts are a great answer to your kid begging for another episode of something. It's a truly excellent compromise.) Wild Uganda (NR) This series from National Geographic shows the beauty of Uganda, as well as the challenges that face all its human and animal residents, from civil war to poaching. Episode 2 of WandaVision (PG) Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches (TV-14)