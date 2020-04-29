If feel-good movies and fun TV shows are helping you and your kids get through the twists and turns of this bizarre year, you're certainly not alone. Fortunately, more content is heading to Netflix soon that will help you ring 2021 in with a cinematic bang. In fact, there are quite a few new Netflix shows and movies coming in January 2021 that the whole family can enjoy.

There’s a lot coming to Netflix in January, but perhaps most exciting is the classic film, Hook. Take your kids back to Neverland with a grownup Peter Pan who has lost touch with his inner child. When his own children fall under the spell of a charming and dangerous Captain Hook, Peter has to return to his old world of magic and youth. It takes a while for Peter to get back into the swing of flying and playing like a child, but your kids will love watching him relearn his old tricks. Plus, who doesn’t need a little bit of Robin Williams in their life these days?

But that isn’t the only new addition to be excited for this month. There is a lot of new family content coming to Netflix in January. Along with a real throwback movie, a whole slate of fun new series and movies are on their way to your TV. From “Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, to Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure, the whole family is sure to be entertained. Read on to see what else is coming up on Netflix for the start of 2021.

Abby Hatcher (Season 1): Jan. 1 Nick Jr. A little girl with a huge heart, Abby Hatcher’s life’s mission is to help her friends learn from their mistakes and understand their complicated feelings about situations. Along with many human friends, Abby’s companions include “fuzzlies,” creatures with special abilities. The combination of cuteness and important lessons make for a perfect family series.

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs: Jan. 1 When a passionate inventor causes the sky to rain down food, things take a turn for the interesting. As things get progressively out of hand, he has to figure out how to save the world from his creations.

Good Hair: Jan. 1 When his daughter asks a question about her own black hair, comic Chris Rock goes on a cultural journey to explain the role of hair in Black culture. While some of the jokes may be inappropriate for younger children, the message makes it worth a watch.

The Haunted Hathaways: Jan. 1 When a mother-daughter duo relocates to New Orleans to open a bakery, the house they move into is already occupied. But they don’t get just any roommates in this package deal — the family finds itself growing by two friendly ghosts.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Jan. 5 Netflix Visit Gabby’s Dollhouse for your daily dose of cute cats, fun crafts, and a little bit of magic. Along with her sidekick Pandy Paws, Gabby takes kids on fun, animated adventures.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival: Jan. 8 A precocious toddler goes on the adventure of a lifetime in his small, Indian town.

Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3): Jan. 15 Before starting eighth grade, a boy named Henry gets the best part-time job ever: assisting superhero crimefighter Captain Man. But he has to keep it a secret from his family, which isn’t easy when you’re just a kid.

Hook: Jan. 15 Take a walk down memory lane and share this nostalgic classic with your kids. What happens when Peter Pan grows up? He may not be a Lost Boy anymore, but Peter is the only one who can stop Captain Hook.

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4): Jan. 15 Carmen and friends travel from the pyramids of Egypt to the Himalayas in order to stay one step ahead of their enemies in V.I.L.E. The next adventure awaits, will you join them?

Penguins Of Madagascar: The Movie: Jan. 15 Return to the animal kingdom of Madagascar with the crazy penguins you can’t help but love.

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure: Jan. 15 Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories/ YouTube Just when you thought you had gotten the painfully catchy songs of Pinkfong out of your head, they return with more. Follow Baby Shark and the gang to outer space for a whole new kind of adventure.

A Monster Calls: Jan. 16 Feeling out of place in his family, young Conor finds an unlikely mentor in a friendly monster. Together, they learn important lessons of courage, faith, and truth in a world of make believe.

Hello Ninja (Season 4): Jan. 19 The fourth season of this fun show follows Wesley, George, and Pretzel as they go on more fun-filled adventures and work to solve complex mysteries. Your kids will love their problem-solving techniques and parents are sure to appreciate the life lessons learned along the way.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2): Jan. 22 Netflix Teen campers at the famous dinosaur park remain on the run from dinosaurs. They take refuge with a group of eco-tourists, but they can’t be sure who they can trust.

Fate: The Winx Saga: Jan. 22 A live action reimagining of the animated Italian series, this show tells the story of a group of faeries growing up in a prestigious boarding school. They deal with your typical teen drama, along with a few frightening monsters.

Go Dog Dog: Jan. 26 Netflix Tag is a dog with a nose for adventure and alongside her best pal, Scooch, she’s ready to solve whatever problems come her way. With a backdrop of lovable citizens of Pawston, this show is sure to be a hit in your house.

As you can see, there’s a lot going on this month on Netflix. Whether you’re looking for seasonal specials to watch together, or just family friendly content in general; you’re sure to find something to suit all ages. Happy watching!