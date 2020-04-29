If feel-good movies and fun TV shows are helping you and your kids get through the twists and turns of this bizarre year, you're certainly not alone. Fortunately, more content is heading to Netflix soon that will help you ring 2021 in with a cinematic bang. In fact, there are quite a few new Netflix shows and movies coming in January 2021 that the whole family can enjoy.
There’s a lot coming to Netflix in January, but perhaps most exciting is the classic film, Hook. Take your kids back to Neverland with a grownup Peter Pan who has lost touch with his inner child. When his own children fall under the spell of a charming and dangerous Captain Hook, Peter has to return to his old world of magic and youth. It takes a while for Peter to get back into the swing of flying and playing like a child, but your kids will love watching him relearn his old tricks. Plus, who doesn’t need a little bit of Robin Williams in their life these days?
But that isn’t the only new addition to be excited for this month. There is a lot of new family content coming to Netflix in January. Along with a real throwback movie, a whole slate of fun new series and movies are on their way to your TV. From “Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, to Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure, the whole family is sure to be entertained. Read on to see what else is coming up on Netflix for the start of 2021.
As you can see, there’s a lot going on this month on Netflix. Whether you’re looking for seasonal specials to watch together, or just family friendly content in general; you’re sure to find something to suit all ages. Happy watching!