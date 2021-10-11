Halloween

'Muppets Haunted Mansion' is streaming on Disney+.
10 Brand New Halloween Movies To Put You In A Spooky Mood

2021 isn’t short on tricks or treats.

by Casey Suglia
Halloween movies are so much fun to watch.

These 10 films, which were all released this year, are filled with equal parts tricks and treats. But be warned — some of these films will have to be watched once the kids go to bed.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

The Great Gonzo takes on the scariest task of his life — spending a night in the Haunted Mansion. Gonzo, Kermit and friends must survive in this delightful musical special. Muppets Haunted Mansion, rated TV-PG, is streaming on Disney+.Disney/Mitch Haaseth

Tap