All The Fun Stuff For Kids & Families Coming To Disney+ In April

Including a couple throwbacks for parents!

by Casey Suglia

The Big Year

Three men enter an epic bird watching competition which takes them on the biggest adventure of their lives. Watch this 2011 film starring Jack Black when it premieres on Disney+ on April 2.YouTube Movies

Night At The Museum

Ben Stiller stars as Larry, a security guard at the Museum of Natural History, who discovers that the museum comes to life once the lights are turned out. Watch the first film in this trilogy on Disney+ on April 2.YouTube Movies

Tap