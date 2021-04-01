MENU
Kid's Entertainment
Netflix
See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In April
These movies and TV shows sound
so
good!
by
Casey Suglia
April 1, 2021
Escape from Planet Earth
Space traveling beings are lured to earth by an evil villain who wants to steal their technology in this 2013 animated film starring Jessica Alba. It arrives Netflix on
April 3.
YouTube Movies
Family Reunion
: Part 3
After the McKellan moves from Seattle to Georgia, they discover that life down south challenges their big city ways in this Netflix original series. Part 3 of this series reaches Netflix on
April 3.
Netflix
Tap
April 1. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.