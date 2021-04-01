Kid's Entertainment

See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In April

These movies and TV shows sound so good!

by Casey Suglia

Escape from Planet Earth

Space traveling beings are lured to earth by an evil villain who wants to steal their technology in this 2013 animated film starring Jessica Alba. It arrives Netflix on April 3.YouTube Movies

Family Reunion: Part 3

After the McKellan moves from Seattle to Georgia, they discover that life down south challenges their big city ways in this Netflix original series. Part 3 of this series reaches Netflix on April 3.Netflix

