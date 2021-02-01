MENU
Kids' Entertainment
Netflix
See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In February
Mark your calendars, there's a lot to watch!
by
Casey Suglia
Feb. 1, 2021
Kid Cosmic
In this new, original animated series from the creator of
The Powerpuff Girls,
an odd boy inherits super powers after he finds five cosmic rings.
Kid Cosmic
debuts on
Feb. 2
.
Netflix
Zathura: A Space Adventure
When two young boys begin playing a space-themed board game, they realize it has magical powers when their home is shot into, you guessed it, space. This PG-rated film from 2005 debuts on Netflix on
Feb. 1
.
Movie Trailer Locker/YouTube
Tap
Feb. 1. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.