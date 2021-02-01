Kids' Entertainment

Netflix

See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In February

Mark your calendars, there's a lot to watch!

by Casey Suglia

Kid Cosmic

In this new, original animated series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls, an odd boy inherits super powers after he finds five cosmic rings. Kid Cosmic debuts on Feb. 2. Netflix

Zathura: A Space Adventure

When two young boys begin playing a space-themed board game, they realize it has magical powers when their home is shot into, you guessed it, space. This PG-rated film from 2005 debuts on Netflix on Feb. 1.Movie Trailer Locker/YouTube

Tap