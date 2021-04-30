Kids' Entertainment

Jungle Beat: The Movie is a new Netflix movie streaming in May.
Netflix

See What's New For Kids & Families In May

Including a fun animated movie about an alien befriending an elephant!

by Casey Suglia

Aliens Stole My Body

After being stranded on a mysterious planet, the Galactic Patrol embarks on a quest to find the one person who can stop the worst villain in the galaxy. Aliens Stole My Body crash lands on Netflix on May 1.Universal Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube

Angelina Ballerina Seasons 5 & 6

A little mouse named Angelina becomes a prima ballerina in this adorable animated series. Two seasons of the series come twirling onto Netflix on May 1.Angelina Ballerina/YouTube

Tap