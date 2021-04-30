MENU
See What's New For Kids & Families In May
Including a fun animated movie about an alien befriending an elephant!
by
Casey Suglia
April 30, 2021
Aliens Stole My Body
After being stranded on a mysterious planet, the Galactic Patrol embarks on a quest to find the one person who can stop the worst villain in the galaxy.
crash lands on Netflix on
May 1.
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube
Angelina Ballerina
Seasons 5 & 6
A little mouse named Angelina becomes a prima ballerina in this adorable animated series. Two seasons of the series come twirling onto Netflix on
May 1.
Angelina Ballerina/YouTube
