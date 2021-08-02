MENU
See What’s New For Kids & Families On Disney+ In August
Look out for classic flicks and new movies to stream!
Casey Suglia
Aug. 2, 2021
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition
See what the funniest animals are doing in this special installment of America’s Funniest Home Videos that will make you LOL. Laugh out loud when it debuts on
Aug. 4.
Disney Junior’s Fancy Nancy
: Season 2
Nancy is a six-year-old who is excited about all that the world has to offer and to celebrate life in the fanciest way possible. See what
Fancy Nancy
has to offer on
Aug. 4.
Aug. 2. 2021
