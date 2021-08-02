Kids' Entertainment

Mrs. Doubtfire will be available to stream on Disney+ in August 2021.
See What’s New For Kids & Families On Disney+ In August

Look out for classic flicks and new movies to stream!

by Casey Suglia

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

See what the funniest animals are doing in this special installment of America’s Funniest Home Videos that will make you LOL. Laugh out loud when it debuts on Aug. 4. America's Funniest Home Videos/YouTube

Disney Junior’s Fancy Nancy: Season 2

Nancy is a six-year-old who is excited about all that the world has to offer and to celebrate life in the fanciest way possible. See what Fancy Nancy has to offer on Aug. 4.Disney Junior/YouTube

Tap