See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In August
Including a brand new animated musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda!
Casey Suglia
July 30, 2021
My Girl
Vada is a young hypochondriac who befriends Thomas, an unpopular boy who is allergic to “everything.” In spite of teasing, the two embark on a wonderful adventure, perfectly capturing a youthful friendship. Find it on Netflix on
Aug. 1.
Vivo
Embark on the journey of a lifetime with a music loving kinkajou who fulfills his destiny by delivering a love song to an old friend. Sing along when
Vivo
hits Netflix on
Aug. 6.
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.