Kids' Entertainment

See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In August

Including a brand new animated musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda!

by Casey Suglia

My Girl

Vada is a young hypochondriac who befriends Thomas, an unpopular boy who is allergic to “everything.” In spite of teasing, the two embark on a wonderful adventure, perfectly capturing a youthful friendship. Find it on Netflix on Aug. 1.Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Vivo

Embark on the journey of a lifetime with a music loving kinkajou who fulfills his destiny by delivering a love song to an old friend. Sing along when Vivo hits Netflix on Aug. 6.Netflix

Tap