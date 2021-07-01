Kids' Entertainment

'We The People' is a new musical series on Netflix.
Netflix

See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In July

Including a brand new series produced by the Obamas!

by Casey Suglia

The Karate Kid

After a teen moves to Southern California, he learns how to stand up to his bullies by learning martial arts from the unassuming repairman named Mr. Miyagi in this classic film from 1984. Find it on Netflix on July 1.

Kung Fu Panda

Po is a lazy, clumsy panda who dreams of becoming a kung-fu legend. Po must unlearn his ways to defend his land from the attack of a villainous snow leopard in this hilarious animated film starring Jack Black. Look for it on July 1.

Tap