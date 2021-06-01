MENU
See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In June
So much to watch, so little time.
by
Casey Suglia
June 1, 2021
Super Monsters: Once Upon A Rhyme
Watch the Super Monsters recreate classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes with a musical and magical spin.
Once Upon A Rhyme
spins onto Netflix on
June 1.
Netflix
Cocomelon: A Sunny Day For Play
A new installment of the super popular kids series,
Cocomelon
, debuts on Netflix on
June 1.
Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes/YouTube
Tap
June 1. 2021
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.