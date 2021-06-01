Kids' Entertainment

See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In June

So much to watch, so little time.

by Casey Suglia

Super Monsters: Once Upon A Rhyme

Watch the Super Monsters recreate classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes with a musical and magical spin. Once Upon A Rhyme spins onto Netflix on June 1.Netflix

Cocomelon: A Sunny Day For Play

A new installment of the super popular kids series, Cocomelon, debuts on Netflix on June 1.Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes/YouTube

