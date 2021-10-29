Kids' Entertainment

All the new titles for kids and families coming to Netflix in November 2021.
Netflix

See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In November

You gotta watch something while you eat your leftover Halloween candy!

by Casey Suglia

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Chippy the Elf is assigned to a family who is questioning the magic of Christmas. But when Chippy finds this home to be a challenge, he enlists some help to remember why his job is important. Seeing is believing on Nov. 1.CBS/YouTube

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernard’s Save Christmas

Elves, a family, and St. Bernard puppies come to ensure that Santa’s mission succeeds when there’s a lack of Christmas spirit in the world. Spread the joy when the movie reaches Netflix on Nov. 1.the Elf on the Shelf/YouTube

