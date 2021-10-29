MENU
Kids' Entertainment
Netflix
See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In November
You gotta watch something while you eat your leftover Halloween candy!
by
Casey Suglia
Oct. 29, 2021
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Chippy the Elf is assigned to a family who is questioning the magic of Christmas. But when Chippy finds this home to be a challenge, he enlists some help to remember why his job is important. Seeing is believing on
Nov. 1.
CBS/YouTube
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernard’s Save Christmas
Elves, a family, and St. Bernard puppies come to ensure that Santa’s mission succeeds when there’s a lack of Christmas spirit in the world. Spread the joy when the movie reaches Netflix on
Nov. 1.
the Elf on the Shelf/YouTube
Tap
Oct. 29. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.