Netflix has a slew of fun new content for kids and families in October 2021.
See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In October

Including plenty of just-spooky-enough Halloween entertainment!

by Casey Suglia

Scaredy Cats

When Willa inherits a necklace from her witch mother on her birthday, she discovers that two bad witches are after the necklace — and it’s up to Willa to learn how to use her necklace, and new found witch powers for good. Catch it on Netflix on Oct. 1Netflix

Are You Afraid Of the Dark?: Season 1

This beloved series, which first aired in the ‘90s, shows different ghost stories, told by kids. It’s spooky, nostalgic, and the perfect series to watch this month. Season 1 makes its debut on Netflix on Oct. 1.Nickelodeon/YouTube

Tap