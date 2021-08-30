Kids' Entertainment

'Ada Twist, Scientist' is a show coming to Netflix in September.
Netflix

See What’s New For Kids & Families On Netflix In September

A show about a kid scientist? And a movie about ponies? Heck yes!

by Casey Suglia

A Cinderella Story

An outcast teen falls for the cutest boy in school in this early ‘00s take on Cinderella starring Hilary Duff. Watch A Cinderella Story on Netflix on Sept. 1YouTube Movies

Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams

Barbie is trading the sunny shores of Malibu to attend an exclusive performing arts program in the Big Apple. Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams makes its way to Netflix on Sept. 1.Barbie/YouTube

