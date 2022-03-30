Kids' Entertainment

All The Fun Stuff For Kids & Families Coming To Netflix In April 2022

From throwback favorites to brand new series

by Jamie Kenney

It’s a new month and you know what that means: brand-new content on Netflix! From Barbie to samurai bunnies to nostalgic favorites, there’s a lot to stream in April!

Captain Nova | April 1

When a fighter pilot time travels on a mission to avert an environmental crisis, she finds herself transformed into her younger self.Netflix

