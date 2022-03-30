MENU
Kids' Entertainment
All The Fun Stuff For
Kids & Families
Coming To Netflix In April 2022
From throwback favorites to brand new series
by
Jamie Kenney
March 30, 2022
Netflix
It’s a new month and you know what that means: brand-new content on Netflix! From Barbie to samurai bunnies to nostalgic favorites, there’s a lot to stream in April!
Captain Nova
| April 1
When a fighter pilot time travels on a mission to avert an environmental crisis, she finds herself transformed into her younger self.
Netflix
Tap
March 30. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.