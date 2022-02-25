Kids' Entertainment

New movies and TV shows for kids are coming to Netflix in March 2022.
All The Fun Stuff For Kids & Families Coming To Netflix In March 2022

Lions and ogres and time travelers, oh my!

by Jamie Kenney

Spring is on the way... but, as we all know, March can still feel a bit wintry. What better way to keep warm than cuddling up on the couch? Here’s all the family-friendly movies and shows coming to Netflix March 2022...

Shrek | March 1

Looks can be deceiving in this classic film about what it’s really like to live in fairy tale. Shrek and Donkey must “rescue” Princess Fiona to save Shrek’s swamp, but they soon get far more than they bargained for.MovieClips Classic Trailers

