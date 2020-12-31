Starting out the New Year by watching a broadcast of the American Kennel Club's (AKC) National Dog Show has become a relaxing and entertaining tradition for many. But, given the current state of the universe, is there a dog show on New Year's Day this year?

No, There Won't Be A Dog Show On New Year's Day

Year after year, a broadcast of one of the biggest dog shows in the nation has aired on New Years Day. The broadcast is normally around three hours long and the perfect show to put on while you're eating takeout and taking it slow after ringing in the new year from the night before. But the current coronavirus pandemic has impacted the broadcast. So, sadly, no you won't find the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin on TV or streaming on Jan. 1 in 2021.

But, it will air later in 2021, so here's everything you need to know about the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin's upcoming broadcast.

The Dog Show Will Air Later In 2021

You will be able to tune in to the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin on ABC on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST. The three-hour long previously taped broadcast will be available to stream live on ABC's website or app using your cable log-in. If you do not have cable, then you will be able to watch the dog show as it is airing on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or on fuboTV. All you will need is a subscription to any of those services.

Jacob King - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The Show Will Look A Little Different

The AKC National Dog Show Championship was held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida in early December 2020. Public spectators were not allowed to sit in the audience and watch the championship dog show as it happened. Unlike previous years, this year's broadcast will air on ABC instead of Animal Planet, which means that it will have the potential to reach a bigger audience, according to FanSided. Although there have been some changes, a total of 3,680 dogs competed in this year's competition to see who could be best in their breed and win the overall title of Best in Show and win $50,000 in prize money.

You will just have to tune in to ABC on Sunday, Jan. 17 to find out who gets named "top dog" and gets to take home the big prize.