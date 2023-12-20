Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name, Not Quite Narwhal premiered on Netflix earlier this year, expanding the world of Kelp, a unicorn raised by narwhals. Now Kelp, his unicorn friends, and his narwhal family are ready for new adventure in Season 2, premiering on Netflix on Jan. 22, and we have an exclusive look at the trailer!

The premise, for those of you who haven’t seen Season 1, is absolutely adorable. Kelp grew up underwater and always thought he was a narwhal. After all, his mom, dad, and sister Scallop are narwhals: why wouldn’t he be? It isn’t until he heads to the surface of the water that he makes an incredible discovery. He’s actually a unicorn! Not only that, there’s a whole world of unicorns to befriend! Wisely, Kelp decides that rather than choosing one or the other, he’s going to embrace every aspect of his identity and happily live in both worlds.

In this next chapter, Kelp is busy living his best kinda-unicorn/kinda-narwhal life, exploring the wonders of land and sea. From mysterious sea sculptures to rousing games of Sparks Ball to visits from family and friends (three words: “wooly Snow Unicorn”), Kelp and his friends always have fun learning new things and exploring new situations.

OMG is that a wooly unicorn?! DreamWorks/Netflix

In this magical world, everyone coexists and is celebrated as they are. Playful and lighthearted, the Not Quite Narwhal is all about celebrating the things that make us unique, embracing “the whole you” and our (sometimes confusing) rainbow of emotions. Honestly, as an adult I also need that casual reminder from time to time, so needless to say we love it as much as our kiddos. (Also narwhals and unicorns? What’s not to like?)

In the trailer, we get a glimpse at all the fun we have in store for Season 2.

Not Quite Narwhal features the voice talents of Nevin Kar as “Kelp,” Lucy Lowe as “Scallop,” Ryan Lopez as “Cruz,” Scarlett Kate Ferguson as “Pixie,” Sasha Knight as “Ollie,” and Mixie Chen as “Juniper.” The series guest-stars Matt Yang King as “Dad Tuskington” and “Crabby,” Weston Mangles as “Theo,” James Monroe Iglehart as “Chef Jinglehooves,” Kevin Dunn as “Mr. Pearly,” and Sally Struthers as “Mrs. Polydopoulos.”

Season 2 of Not Quite Narwhal premieres on Netflix on Jan. 22.