Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Reveal They're Expecting A Baby Boy In Sweet Video

A mini Patrick Mahomes is on the way! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany Matthews, who are already parents to 1-year-old Sterling Skye, revealed over the weekend that they are expecting a baby boy in a sweet video.

“Boy or Girl???👀☺️” Matthews captioned the video shared on Instagram this Sunday. It starts off with a several shots of their blue-and-pink-themed gender reveal party. At the party, guests were polled to see what they thought the baby is, with the quarterback and personal trainer both guessing boy.

Sterling was also in the video wearing a “Big Sister” shirt, as she happily soaked up the attention from her parents. She still seems blissfully unaware that she’ll be sharing the spotlight soon with a younger sibling (luckily, there is more than enough attention to go around!).

The big reveal was set to “This Magic Moment” by the Drifters, as the newlyweds shot water guns filled with blue water into the air. Mahomes was holding Sterling, and immediately turned his back to the camera and kissed his little girl. Matthews started jumping up and down and screaming in a look of pure joy. Their happiness is contagious and the whole crowd cheers.

Later, they don blue sweatshirts, with Sterling in a blue t-shirt with matching blue bow, for a picture. After getting the shot, Mahomes runs and jumps in the pool, as if his excitement can’t be contained to just smiling for pictures.

Fans were very happy too, with one person writing, “Omgsh yay!!!! 💙💙” Another commented, “Awwwwwww the best!!!!! Congratulations mama.”

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle and ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller commented made a prediction for the baby’s future, “PM3. QB1 2044.”

Mahomes and Matthews announced that they’re expecting their second child on May 29, with a picture of Sterling wearing a shirt that says, “I have a secret to tell you” and holding a sign that reads, “big sister duties coming soon.” They also shared a picture holding an ultrasound photo.

“Round 2!” Mahomes captioned the picture, with Matthews commenting, “My fam.”

Since then, Matthews has posted several photos of her baby bump, including some on vacation and at the Aloha Golf Classic.

The couple got married on March 12, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony that Sterling was a part of, as she rolled down the aisle in a tiny toy car.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can’t wait to see the pictures of baby Mahomes when he makes his appearance.